Hull FC forward Ligi Sao looking to the future with work experience

Hull FC powerhouse Ligi Sao is aiming to add some spark to his game by undertaking work experience with a local electrical firm with links to the club during his close-season break.

While the 29-year-old former Samoa forward is contracted until the end of 2023, he is keen to make plans for life after retirement, allowing him to focus on his Rugby League without worrying about the future.

The former Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors player, who has been at Hull since 2020 and played for the Combined Nations All Stars against England this year, has linked up with club partner SS Testing.

“I decided I wanted to get some work experience to put me in a good position for when I finish playing,” he explained.

“It’s obviously not a career you can do for your entire life.

“Back in New Zealand, I did a bit of work in plumbing and heating, so I already had some basic experience. I do quite enjoy trade work.

“It was great that SS Testing took me in and allowed me to do some work experience. I really appreciate the opportunity.”

Sao, speaking to the club website, continued: “There are also some other really good trade companies who work closely with the club and have offered players similar opportunities previously.

“I think the whole concept is fantastic and it’s something I will be encouraging some other players to get involved with, especially some of the younger lads.

“It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that you’re not going to play rugby for your entire life, so you need an option for when you hang up your boots.

“Plus, it gives you a chance to switch off from rugby. I can speak from personal experience that it takes your mind away from sport and allows you to focus on something else for a few hours, which is refreshing for the mind as well as the body.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.