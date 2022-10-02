Warrington Wolves pair begin road to recovery following surgeries

Warrington Wolves duo Matty Ashton and Tom Whitehead have undergone post-season operations.

The pair have both had ankle surgery and should be ready to step up their rehabilitation in six weeks.

Fullback and England Knights international Ashton, 24, is heading into a fourth season at the club after moving from Swinton.

He was his side’s top try-scorer this year with 13 and a non-playing member of the England squad for the June meeting with the Combined Nations All Stars at his home stadium.

Ashton shared the Wolves’ Ken Kelly Player of the Year award with England halfback George Williams.

Backrower Whitehead, 19, made his debut in the final match of the season at Salford, who were beaten 32-14.

He played as a junior at Saddleworth Rangers before joining the Warrington development system.

Both Ashton and Whitehead are expected to be among the first phase of players to return for pre-season training in mid-November.

The Wolves also have prop Joe Philbin and centre Connor Wrench recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Philbin, 27, who has played for Ireland, England Knights and Great Britain, could be available for the start of the 2023 campaign, depending on his progress.

But England Knights international Wrench, who is 21 tomorrow (Tuesday, October 4), is not expected to return until May.

Warrington coach Daryl Powell is plotting a major improvement after his side ended his first season at the helm second-bottom, their worst finish in the Super League era.

