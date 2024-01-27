Hull FC get tongues wagging after unveiling interesting new mascot for Super League 2024

IT’S fair to say that Hull FC have got tongues wagging after launching their new mascot, with supporters given the chance to name it.

After joining the club as a sponsoring 2023, Ecostrad, the UK’s leading manufacturer of high-end electric heating solutions, will be going into the 2024 Super League season as Hull’s main partner in one of the club’s biggest-ever commercial deals.

The Ecostrad brand will already be familiar to Black and White supporters, with plenty of engaging digital activation across the club’s channels over the last six months.

An example of this included the club’s £10,000 Community Makeover Project as well as representation on all three kits for the upcoming season.

Now Ecostrad have launched their own mascot that will work alongside Airlie Bird and Girlie Bird with a radiator outfit – yes, you read that correctly.

Calling @hullfc members! Enter our Mascot Naming Competition to WIN a signed 2024 jersey. 👕 Our new mascot, designed to bring to life our bestselling electric radiator, the iQ Ceramic, needs a name! To enter, cast your vote or make a suggestion here https://t.co/2LI01edhXn pic.twitter.com/4ojJzgRGXn — ecostrad (@ecostrad) January 26, 2024

