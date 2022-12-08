Hull FC halfback is now ‘high up in the pecking order’ at Castleford Tigers says boss Lee Radford

LEE RADFORD has explained why new Hull FC halfback is ‘high up in the pecking order’ at Castleford Tigers following the signing of Super League man Jacob Hookem.

Castleford head coach Radford saw the 20-year-old play in the youth ranks at the Airlie Birds and the ex-Hull boss stated that having experienced halves in Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller around him will only help his progression.

“He’s a young half, that I’m pleased to get over the line,” Radford said.

“With Danny’s injury last year and Callum not being available for us last year, Jacob will be quite high up in the pecking order.

“Hopefully, he can come to the club and develop working alongside the likes of Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop. There are some senior blokes that can help him develop.”

Hookem spent time under the tutelage of members of the Tigers’ backroom staff in Danny Wilson and Rob Nickolay during his progression through the Hull FC academy.

The young half explained that having the chance to work under the pair again was a massive draw in joining the Club.

“I owe a lot to Danny and Rob. They’ve put a lot of development into me and really helped me with my game so I’m happy to be back with them.

“Those two are key reasons why I chose to come to Cas, the pathway too and the type of knowledge they have they were a key factor in coming here.”