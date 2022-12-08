The World Club Challenge finally gets lift off as Penrith Panthers and St Helens release important ticket information

THE World Club Challenge has finally got lift off as both Penrith Panthers and St Helens have released important ticket information for the mouthwatering clash next year.
There had been much deliberation about whether Penrith would give the nod with Saints willing to make the trip to Australia to make the clash happen.
However, both clubs have now made sure that the fixture will go ahead, releasing ticketing information on both websites.
It promises to be an incredible clash on Saturday 18 February with the game being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.