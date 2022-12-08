The World Club Challenge finally gets lift off as Penrith Panthers and St Helens release important ticket information

THE World Club Challenge has finally got lift off as both Penrith Panthers and St Helens have released important ticket information for the mouthwatering clash next year.

There had been much deliberation about whether Penrith would give the nod with Saints willing to make the trip to Australia to make the clash happen.

Reports in Australia had previously said that the NRL Champions wanted $100,000 as compensation from the league for cancelling their pre-season game with the Parramatta Eels to play Saints instead.

The Panthers are also believed to want a further $200,000 from the NRL that they feel entitled to, having seen prize money cut during the Covid pandemic for Grand Final winners.

Penrith’s chief executive, Brian Fletcher, told the Sydney Daily Telegraph: “We are waiting on details from Andrew Abdo (NRL chief executive) – we haven’t signed off on the game.”

However, both clubs have now made sure that the fixture will go ahead, releasing ticketing information on both websites.

It promises to be an incredible clash on Saturday 18 February with the game being broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.