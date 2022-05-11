Hull FC handed several big boosts as squads named for St Helens clash

Hull FC could have four first-choice players back for their Super League trip to St Helens on Friday night.

Josh Reynolds and Luke Gale will return in the halves after serving their respective suspensions, as both come back into Hull’s 21-man squad.

Brett Hodgson could also welcome back both Adam Swift and Josh Griffin, following foot and knee injuries respectively.

They are the four changes to Hull’s squad with Kane Evans dropping out with a pectoral injury, along with Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Davy Litten.

Mitieli Vulikijapani is not recalled after missing the previous game for a rugby union representative fixture, while Andre Savelio (knee), Joe Cator (Achilles), Ben McNamara (back) and Cameron Scott (ankle) remain sidelined.

Regan Grace is not included in the St Helens squad, with the club aiming to see the winger return the following week from his hamstring injury.

Kyle Amor also drops out in the only other change to their roster, as James Bell returns from suspension and Jumah Sambou is recalled.

Jonny Lomax features again as he continues to play through bicep issues, but Saints are without Will Hopoate (hamstring), Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Jon Bennison (face).

St Helens v Hull FC – Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 30 Jumah Sambou.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 27 Jacob Hookem, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor.