Ryan Hampshire confirmed for second Castleford Tigers debut as Lee Radford gives injury update

Ryan Hampshire will make his second debut for Castleford Tigers in this Sunday’s game with Hull KR, head coach Lee Radford has confirmed.

The versatile back suffered a broken hand in March within a week of signing for the Tigers, where he previously spent the 2016 season on loan.

He didn’t feature in Castleford’s defeat at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago despite being named in the squad, but Radford said he will definitely play this week and do so at fullback.

“He’ll be good to go,” said the Tigers boss. “He’s looked sharp in training, having that break (in fixtures) has helped his confidence with his hand.

“He was a little bit cautious with it but he’s now had some impacts on there and his confidence is higher.

“I’ve been a fan of him previously when he was at Wakefield, he’s dangerous out the back and gives you a run threat and a pass threat, and he’s got a tidy long kicking game as well. To have another spine player who can put boot to ball is another string to your bow.”

Danny Richardson will also be fit to play this week having been out since the opening round of the season with a neck injury.

However, the halfback will only feature for their Reserves team, who play against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, after receiving the all-clear.

Meanwhile, Radford says winger Greg Eden could be back in contention to face Hull KR having missed the previous three games after pulling his calf.

“He’s been in rehab last week and he’s now slowly building up and getting that strength back,” he said. “It will be touch and go (if he plays).”

Alex Sutcliffe and Jordan Turner will remain out for longer though.

“Alex is having treatment on his knee,” said Radford. “He can feel an improvement but we want to get it bang on before we start throwing him back in with the team.

“Jordan will be towards the back end of year,” he added of a return date for Turner, who has a shoulder injury. “It’s not a short-term one.”