Hull FC land “huge coup” in appointment of ex-Wigan, Widnes and Warrington star

HULL FC have announced the appointment of former England Rugby Head of Strength and Conditioning, Jon Clarke, as High Performance Consultant ahead of the 2025 season.

The 45-year-old made over 350 career appearances in Rugby League, featuring for Wigan Warriors, London Broncos, Warrington Wolves, and Widnes Vikings, whilst also representing Great Britain.

His post-playing venture has taken him into the strength and conditioning industry, working in the performance departments at Widnes and Warrington.

Having spent over two decades in Rugby League, Clarke switched codes for a significant opportunity to join forces with England Rugby ahead of their 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan.

He also jetted off to South Africa for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021, before returning to the Rugby League world to take up the Head of Performance role at Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.

Clarke will now link up with Hull FC as High Performance Consultant, where he will work closely with Head Coach, John Cartwright, and Head of Conditioning, Tom Bennett.

Speaking to hullfc.com for the first time, Clarke said: “It’s going to be great to be able to work with a club like Hull FC for the next three years and I’m really grateful to Richie [Myler] and Carty [John Cartwright] for the opportunity,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us with the squad, especially in terms of strength and speed development. There’s also certainly work to be done to help keep our best players on the pitch and that is hopefully where I can help Tom Bennett and the rest of the high performance team to deliver.

“I’ve been involved with Rugby League for 35 years, and I’ve been a Head of Performance internationally in both codes of rugby for the last ten years. Now I feel it is my opportunity to give something back to the game in a different way with this new role with Hull FC – one I am very much looking forward to.”

Hull FC Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “I’m really pleased to have brought Jon into the club. I can’t emphasise enough how much of a huge coup I think it is for the club.

“We’ve worked really hard to try and bring Jon in because we believe he will be able to have a strong impact on the playing group, but also help develop our own internal staff.

“Having played with Jon during my time at Warrington, I know him personally, and I am confident that he will be a great addition at the club, working closely with John Cartwright and our performance staff.”

