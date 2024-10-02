Jon Wilkin believes Super League’s “best player” has been left out of Man of Steel shortlist

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is known for his outspoken views in the rugby league world.

Well, when Sky Sports’ The Verdict discussed the Steve Prescott Man of Steel shortlist for 2024, Wilkin took umbrage at one missing name in particular.

With Warrington Wolves’ Matt Dufty, Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd and Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis shortlisted, it meant there was no space on the list for Dufty’s teammate, George Williams.

Wilkin believes that the Wire halfback has been the best player in Super League in 2024: “It’s the main man, one of the best players in the competition,” Wilkin professed.

“If Man of Steel should be anything, it should be given to best player and I think that’s George Williams – and it is George Williams by some way at the minute.

“There’s three fantastic candidates there. But there is a conversation – a wider conversation – about who has been the best player in the competition.”

