Hull FC land Leigh talent Cator

Hull FC have completed the signing of Leigh forward Joe Cator.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Black and Whites after an impressive 2019 season that saw him nomination for the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

A Hull FC supporter, Cator becomes the club’s eighth signing for 2020.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be a Hull FC player,” he said.

“I feel like it hass been a long time coming having been a supporter since I was a kid. It’s a massive opportunity for me over the next two-years,” Cator told hullfc.com

“I was in a good position at the end of the season so I was lucky enough to have a few options in Super League but as soon as Hull came calling, my hometown and boyhood club, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”