Gareth Ellis to play on in 2020

Gareth Ellis has extended his stay out of Rugby League retirement after signing a new contract with Hull FC.

Ellis, the legendary former Great Britain forward, made a shock return to the sport with the Black and Whites last season to aid Lee Radford and went on to make 20 appearances.

Now, at the age of 38, Ellis has decided to go around one more year.

“After my initial comeback early in 2019, I didn’t expect to be in and around the squad for the rest of the season. I thought it would just be a bit of a final swansong for me.

“But I had that taste and it made me realise that I was still enjoying playing and that turned into me playing 20 games which is pretty much a full season for me.

“It was probably about 10 or 15 games into the season when people began asking me the question are to whether I thought I could go around again in 2020. And with how I was feeling, I was pretty sure I was able to do so.”