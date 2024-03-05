Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants make decision not to appeal bans handed out in Super League Round Three

THERE will be no appeals held at Operational Rules Tribunals tonight with Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants deciding not to appeal the bans handed to their stars by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday.

Adam Milner of Huddersfield Giants received a Grade B one-match penalty notice for head contact from the MRP yesterday.

Konrad Hurrell of St Helens, likewise, was slapped with a Grade B Head Contact charge with Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley also in hot water following a Grade B Striking charge in the win over Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Both Hurrell and Bentley were given one-match penalty notices as was Hull FC’s Jack Brown following a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift charge given after the Black and Whites’ narrow win over London Broncos on Sunday.

However, those four Super League sides will not be appealing those bans as all four will sit out their respective fixtures this week.

Milner will miss the away clash against his former side Castleford Tigers on Friday night whilst Hurrell will be absent for Saints’ fixture against Salford Red Devils and Bentley Leeds’ clash against Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, Brown will be absent for the Black and Whites’ fixture against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

