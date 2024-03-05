All 14 Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL games shown live on TV and stream this week

WELL, another week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be.

The NRL is back in full swing as Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders kick things off on Thursday morning before Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity wrap things up on Sunday afternoon in the Challenge Cup.

Here are all the live rugby league on TV or stream for you to feast your eyes on this week:

Thursday 7th March

​NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

Super League – Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Action – 8pm kick-off

Friday 8th March

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 7am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Watch NRL – 9.05am kick-off

Super League – Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Arena/Super League + – 8pm kick-off

Super League – Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action – 8pm kick-off​

Super League – St Helens vs Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Mix/Super League + – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 9th March

NRL Premiership – Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Watch NRL – 6.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – 8.35am kick-off

Challenge Cup Fifth Round – Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles – BBC Red Button TV/BBC iPlayer – 12.30pm kick-off

Super League – London Broncos vs Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Super League + – 3pm kick-off

Super League – Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC – Sky Sports Action/Super League + – 5.30pm kick-off​

Sunday 10th March

NRL Premiership – The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – 5.05am kick-off

Challenge Cup Fifth Round – Featherstone Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity – The Sportsman – 3pm kick-off

