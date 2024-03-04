Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants stars banned as Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata learns fate

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a less busy time than usual today with just eight players being charged from the action in Super League Round Three.

Though eight have been charged, only four have been subsequently banned with Adam Milner of Huddersfield Giants receiving a Grade B one-match penalty notice for head contact.

Konrad Hurrell of St Helens, likewise, has received a Grade B Head Contact charge with Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley in hot water following a Grade B Striking charge in the win over Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Both Hurrell and Bentley have been given one-match penalty notices as has Hull FC’s Jack Brown following a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift charge given after the Black and Whites’ narrow win over London Broncos yesterday.

Leigh Leopards’ John Asiata, however, has escaped a ban and a fine with the Lancashire club’s captain being charged with Grade A Dangerous Contact in the 12-4 loss to St Helens.

Esan Marsters of Huddersfield has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact and has thus been fined £250 whilst Leeds’ Justin Sangare has escaped a ban after a Grade B Head Contact charge.

Peta Hiku of Hull KR will also be free to play in Rovers’ clash against Warrington Wolves on Thursday after being charged with Grade A Disputing Decision.

This week’s disciplinary in full:

Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of grade)

Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not applicable

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of grade)

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Striking – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of grade)

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision – Not applicable

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of grade)

