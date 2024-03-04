RFL to investigate incident at St Helens involving Leigh Leopards official

THE RFL has confirmed that it will be investigating an incident at St Helens on Friday night which involved an official from the Leigh Leopards.

The Leigh official and a fan were separated by a metal gate but the exchange turned ugly when voices appeared to be raised before the official had to be held back by members of the Leigh squad, including the likes of John Asiata and Tom Nisbet.

An object was eventually thrown that bounced off the supporters’ head before both men were separated as other supporters and Leigh representatives looked on.

It is unclear who the official is. The RFL were approached for comment by League Express, with the governing body confirming that an investigation will be held to look into the incident.

That will be followed up using reports from the match commissioner and the ground safety officer in the usual way following all rugby league fixtures.

It was a costly night all round for the Leopards with John Asiata and Tom Briscoe tearing their calves and Gareth O’Brien having to leave the field with concussion.

