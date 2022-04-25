Hull FC lose player due to rugby union call-up

Hull FC will be without Mitieli Vulikijapani for this weekend’s Super League visit of Toulouse Olympique because the player has been called up by the British Army to play at Twickenham.

The prestigious Babcock Trophy match sees the Army side take on the Royal Navy on Saturday.

Vulikijapani left active army service to sign for Hull ahead of the 2021 season, having converted from rugby union.

The outside back played in their victory over Catalans Dragons on Sunday night, his eighth appearance of the season, but will now be unavailable this week.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson said: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose Mitch this week as he was in very good form for us, but this is a prestigious event for the armed services and a notable honour for players serving in the military who are selected for the match, so we understand Mitch’s desire to play and what this occasion means to him and his family.

“As part of our arrangement with the Army, we have certain obligations which we must adhere to, of which this is one, so we look forward to Mitch representing the club at Twickenham and hopefully helping his army side to a win.

“He is obviously gutted to have to leave his club teammates behind this week, but he will be ready to rip in again on his return.

“We look forward to welcoming Mitch back into our squad next week and everyone at the club wishes him well this weekend.”