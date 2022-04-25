Huddersfield Giants trio among five Super League players handed bans

Three Huddersfield Giants players have received bans from the match review panel following the latest round of Super League matches.

Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill have both been given one-match suspensions, for Grade B tripping and Grade B dangerous contact respectively in the Giants’ defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Jack Cogger has been given a two-game ban for Grade C other contrary behaviour, for use of the knees, meaning he will not only miss Thursday’s league trip to Wakefield Trinity but Huddersfield’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie with Hull Kingston Rovers the following weekend as well.

St Helens’ James Bell has also been ruled out of the Challenge Cup semis, receiving a two-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact in his side’s loss at Castleford Tigers that means he will sit out the visit of Salford Red Devils as well as the Wigan Warriors knockout tie.

Hull FC’s Josh Reynolds has also been handed a suspension, a one-game penalty for Grade B other contrary behaviour for standing on an opponent, which will sideline him for Saturday’s home clash with Toulouse Olympique.

Benjamin Jullien of Catalans Dragons was charged with a Grade A high tackle but avoided a ban, while Salford Red Devils’ Alex Gerrard was handed a caution for dangerous contact.