Hull FC lose two key men for derby, Houghton returns

Hull FC will be without Manu Ma’u and Gareth Ellis for the Hull derby.

The pair have been ruled out through injury after impressive performances in the club’s victory over Leeds, but the Black and Whites are boosted by the return of Danny Houghton, who is set to make his 350th appearance for the Black and Whites after recovering from thumb surgery.

Meanwhile, the Robins have made just one change to their squad, with Mikey Lewis replaced by Dean Hadley, who could return after a nasty thumb injury.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Jake Connor, Mark Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Tevita Satae, Josh Jones, Ligi Sao, Albert Kelly, Jordan Johnstone, Brad Fash, Masi Matongo, Jordan Lane, Josh Bowden, Andre Savelio, Mahe Fonua, Ratu Naulago.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowell, Kane Linnett, Greg Minkin, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern, Harvey Livett, Dean Hadley, Mitch Garbutt, George Lawler, Dan Murray, Kyle Trout, Jez Litten, Will Dagger, Matty Gee, Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Brierley.