Hull FC name new club captain for 2022 season

Hull FC have announced the appointment of Luke Gale as the club’s new captain ahead of the 2022 season.

Gale is a new signing having only joined the Black and Whites in the off-season from Leeds Rhinos.

The halfback, an England international and former Man of Steel, has previously held captaincy roles at both Castleford Tigers and Leeds.

He replaces Hull stalwarts Danny Houghton and Scott Taylor in taking on the role outright.

“Luke has come to our club with outstanding pedigree,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson, explaining the decision.

“He has played at an international level, and the amount of leadership he has brought into our group has been immense.

“He leads by example, he isn’t afraid to challenge senior players but he encourages junior players too, which is an important trait for our captain.

“I said at the back end of last year that we were going to change our captain and I think he is a fresh voice who can inspire those around him. I’m impressed with what he has shown so far and I’m excited to see more from him.”

Gale said of his appointment: “It’s a massively proud moment for me, and a huge honour and privilege. I’m really excited for this opportunity and the year ahead.

“Hull FC is a massive club and I’ve played against this team for many years and for my name to be up there with so many of them former captains is really special for me.

“I’ve got a lot of experience – this is my 14th pre-season and I’ve played a lot of games. I’m not perfect, and I don’t have every answer, but I go out there and give it 110% and put the team first every time I go onto the field.

“I do my best to lead from the front, be vocal, and lead by example.”