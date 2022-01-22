England confirm Combined Nations All Stars match with June date

England will face the Combined Nations All Stars again in 2022 as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

The mid-season international will take place on the weekend of June 17-19, a clear weekend in Super League and the Championship, with full details to be confirmed soon.

Last year the All Stars, a team made up of domestic players who qualify for other nations, beat England 26-24 at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, the game clashed with a round of Super League fixtures, leaving coaches limited to a number of players from each club and Super League teams understrength in matches.

As the only match before the end of the domestic season, this year’s fixture will be key preparation for Shaun Wane, who has only had two games in his first two years as England head coach.

For this year’s match, the All Stars will play in a special jersey to raise funds to aid those affected by the tsunami in Tonga, in partnership with the RFL’s technical kit suppliers OXEN.

“We’ve all seen the terrible and frightening scenes since the volcanic explosion, with some players anxiously awaiting news of their relatives,” said Carl Hall, the Doncaster chief executive, former RFL vice president and chair of the Pacific Islands Rugby League Group who will continue as team manager for the All Stars in 2022.

“I know a lot of Rugby League clubs and supporters will want to find a way of showing their solidarity with the Tongan people over the coming days, weeks and months.

“It will be an honour and a privilege for us to do our bit when the Combined Nations All Stars come together to face England this summer.”

The RFL have said that England Women and Wheelchair sides will also have mid-season internationals ahead of the World Cup.