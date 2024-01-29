Hull FC new boy Franklin Pele sets major goal ahead of Super League debut

FRANKLIN PELE is putting in the extra work to be fit and ready for his Super League debut.

The 120kg prop has signed a two-year deal with a Hull FC side keen to be bigger and meaner this season under coach Tony Smith.

Hull’s recent pre-season game against Championship side Doncaster provided the platform for Pele to wear black and white for the first time, and he produced a man-of-the-match display.

But just as encouraging as his powerful carries was the longevity of his stint, playing around an hour in the front row.

Pele has acknowledged that fitness is the major aspect of his game to work on, having often played no more than 40 in the NSW Cup and less in his seven NRL appearances with Cronulla and Canterbury.

“I’m looking to improve on that if I can,” the 23-year-old, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, told League Express.

“Tony is willing to give me that opportunity but it’s up to me to do the hard work, get more extras done, look alive on the field and be fit enough on the field to handle those kind of minutes.

“It’s a challenge, but I want the minutes and, if I have to work hard for it, that’s what I’m willing to do.

“If I can handle that part of my game, I’ve just got to make everything else go to another level.”

Pele will have another chance to play in this Sunday’s final pre-season game at home to Wigan and he could do so alongside his prop predecessor Scott Taylor.

Taylor retired at the end of last season after a 15-year professional career, which took in both sides of Hull with a stint at the Warriors in between, plus four England appearances.

But he is set to play one final time at the MKM Stadium in what will be Hull’s first home pre-season game for six years.

