Mike Eccles joins London Broncos owner in criticising grading and ‘short-sighted’ criteria

MIKE ECCLES has called for more support for London Broncos after owner David Hughes criticised the grading system that will almost certainly limit them to one season in Super League.

Shortly after securing promotion from the Championship last October, London were ranked 24th of all professional clubs in the provisional gradings, ahead of the system being implemented to determine top-flight participation for 2025.

Last week, Hughes released a statement criticising club grading for failing to recognise London’s full geographical reach and Academy production line, as well as many of the metrics only considering the past three years.

Hughes, who has been involved with the Broncos since 1996 and first became owner in 2002, added: “Condemning a club to relegation before a ball has even been kicked takes away the jeopardy and drama that makes the millions tune in week on week, year after year.

“If London Broncos finish the 2024 season in eleventh place or higher, there has to be a scenario in place in which we stay in the division.”

Head coach Eccles, the man tasked with leading London’s Super League charge this season, told League Express of their grading: “It’s difficult to swallow, and David Hughes is upset about that.

“Last year there was some great feedback when we had the independent review (of our score) but one of the main points was that we need to spend more money.

“That’s pretty disappointing. We’ve got an owner already ploughing in so much money.

“I just hope we can stay up, however we can, and really build. You’ve heard it all before – ‘a strong London’ – but it’s what (Rugby League) needs.

“London is too big for any one owner to take on. It needs strategy and the right people wanting to build a strong London.”

Eccles is particularly disappointed to see the club being forced to close its respected Academy, which does not directly earn them grading points, to place resources elsewhere.

“We’ve got an asset that is producing so many players for the game – not for London Broncos, for the game and for the world,” he said.

“It feels like we’ve been disregarded in that respect. Mike McMeeken comes from Hampshire and he wouldn’t be where he is now without London Broncos.

“Those players wouldn’t be playing the game at this level if it wasn’t for London Broncos. Castleford are not picking up Mike McMeeken from junior league at 15 years old. London Broncos are.

“That’s the reality. Kai Pearce-Paul would not be in the NRL if it wasn’t for London Broncos. The eyes (of any other club) aren’t on the junior league in the south of England. Ultimately, the game is losing players without an Academy in London. It’s short-sighted.”

