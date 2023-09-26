Hull FC owner Adam Pearson paints bleak picture of Super League club’s finances with significant government loan to be repaid

HULL FC owner Adam Pearson has painted a bleak picture of the Super League club’s finances with a significant government loan needing to be paid back in January.

Top flight clubs posted millions of losses for the financial year after a difficult number of seasons post-Covid – and the reduced Sky money for 2024 won’t exactly help Super League sides going forward either.

For Pearson, he has a bone to pick with the government following Covid as he explains the difficulty at Hull at present.

“It’s getting worse, we have had more bad news in that Super League is behind on the budget, the sky deal looks really disappointing. We will get £1.3 million a year from Sky next year. In 2014 it was £2 million a year, but the cap has gone up £400,000 so it’s a £1.1 million swing,” Pearson told BBC Humberside.

“I have borrowed significant funds off the government because we have lost £3 million in the past two years so I’ve put in my own private funding and from the government. That has to be repaid in January with a huge lump sum.

“The government needs to look at it, they made us play behind closed doors, us particularly in a big stadium that we don’t own. All the costs remain the same, there was no income and we had to play the players and entertain the public and we are not finding a way through.

“The sports minister is being proactive with me and we will sort things out. It is very difficult, £12 million losses across the clubs last year is an eye watering level of losses. We need urgent meetings with IMG.

“If I can get the club through the next six months, we will have a very bright future.”

In terms of on-field results in 2023, Hull finished outside the top six play-offs, but Pearson is confident that the 2024 squad that head coach Tony Smith is assembling will go some way to righting those wrongs.

“Obviously it’s been a very disappointing run, we dug ourselves out of a hole then got ourselves back into it. I was concerned we might have a dip and we did,” Pearson continued.

“In this competition when most teams are at cap and they are all competitive squads, if you are off it and you are disappointed and let that get into your energy levels then you don’t win games and thats what’s happened.

“We have gone into the season knowing that a lot of players are leaving, the effort mid-season was good. We turned the corner, defensively we improved a lot. It’s a difficult sport at the minute and we are all trying to find our own way through it.

“We’ve signed five very large forwards, all over 6 ft 4 with power, pace and and offload and we aim to get back to the pack of 2017 and dominate the games again. Hopefully we have a settled, younger spine net year that stays on the pitch and play some good rugby.

