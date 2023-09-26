Impending announcements to propel Wakefield Trinity back into Super League as head coach Mark Applegarth calls for fans to blame him for relegation

THE impending announcements at Wakefield are set to propel the club back into Super League, head coach Mark Applegarth believes as he calls for Trinity fans to blame him for the West Yorkshire side’s relegation in 2023.

Trinity have been dismal in 2023, winning just four from 27 games to finish bottom and drop down to the second tier for the first time in 25 years.

However, despite the obvious upset caused by relegation, Wakefield have been taken over by businessman Matthew Ellis – pending legal confirmation – with Applegarth keen to put Trinity supporters’ minds at ease over the club’s future.

“There has been a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes and fans can be rest assured when some announcements are made that Wakefield Trinity will be back in the top league and will progress,” Applegarth said.

“It is above me, though, that’s for the board. In the very near future there will be announcements now that the last game is out of the way and the season is done.

“I think if fans of Wakefield Trinity want to blame someone, then blame me, but regarding the club’s long-term health, I’ve got no doubts about that that it will be healthy and the club will go places in the next five to ten years.”

For Applegarth, it has been a baptism of fire in his first season as a head coach and it appears likely that Daryl Powell could soon be appointed as number one for 2024 and beyond under the new regime fronted by Ellis.

If so, it would make Applegarth’s tenure as head coach last just a year.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.