Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese faces potential six-match ban

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, and Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Joseph Stocks (London Broncos Reserves) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Alex Foster (Sheffield Eagles) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of Sanction Grade)

Suaia Matagi (Doncaster) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of Sanction Grade)

Ata Hingano (York Knights) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Herman Ese’Ese (Hull FC) – Grade F Unacceptable Language – Refer to Tribunal

If Ese’ese is found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal, he could face a potential six-match ban.

Ese’ese faced a hearing today, with the Broncos’ submission of evidence coming after the deadline of 1pm on a Monday afternoon.

That means the matter could not be heard or discussed by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday, which leaves the Hull prop free to play against Castleford Tigers.

