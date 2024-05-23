Warrington Wolves forward Matty Nicholson attracting interest from five clubs

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Matty Nicholson is reportedly attracting interest from five clubs as he prepares for a move to the NRL.

Just 20 years of age, Nicholson has become a man in demand following his move to Warrington and as many as five NRL sides are weighing up a potential offer for his services, according to Code Sports.

The publication has claimed that Canberra Raiders is the ideal destination, with the capital club prepared to lose Elliott Whitehead, who is said to be Super League-bound.

Nicholson has made quite the impression after joining the Wolves from Super League rivals Wigan Warriors midway through the 2022 season, earning an England debut in the process.

