Hull FC prop makes season-long loan move to Castleford Tigers

HULL FC prop Hugo Salabio has made the season-long loan move to Castleford Tigers.

Salabio has made four senior appearances for the Black and Whites since joining from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the start of the current season, including victories on the road against the Giants and Wigan Warriors.

Hull FC, however, do maintain the option to recall the player after two-weeks.

Salabio joins Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria in making the loan move to The Jungle, whilst former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone is widely expected to join the Tigers for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

Both Salabio and Dezaria will go straight into the reckoning for Thursday night’s Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity.