Deon Cross ‘not seen’ at Salford Red Devils amid St Helens interest

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley says he has not seen Deon Cross since before last week’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

Winger or centre Cross has been subject to interest from Super League rivals St Helens while Salford have been selling players to reduce their salary cap.

Rowley says that Cross is still a Salford player – but that after dropping out of the side that played last Thursday against Leeds, he hasn’t been in training this week.

“I’ve not seen him since after team run,” said Rowley, who takes his team – including new loan players Jake Thewlis and Harvey Makin – to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

“I would have loved him to turn up and put his hand up for this week but I’m not sure what the state of play is with that one.

“He’s a Salford player. We have no intention of giving away our assets, and he’s signed up for next year as well.”