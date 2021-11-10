Hull FC prospect joins London Broncos for 2022

Hull FC have sent young centre Jude Ferreira on a season-long loan to Championship side London Broncos.

The 20-year-old has been part of the first-team set-up at the the Black and Whites for over a year, though is yet to make his competitive debut having coming through their academy.

“This is a good opportunity for Jude to get some much needed game-time under his belt with a well-established Championship club,” said Hull boss Brett Hodgson.

“There is plenty of promise and potential in Jude but it’s important at this stage of his career that he continues to develop and understand what is required to become a regular first-team player – and London provides him with a great opportunity to do that.

“They’re a good club and it’s a good fit for Jude. It will give him chance to push beyond his comfort zone, embrace the opportunity of living in a new area and competing for a starting spot in a challenging division, which will provide invaluable experience on and off the field for him.”

Ferreira is the third signing made the Broncos in as many days, following the arrivals of Rob Tuliatu and Ronny Palumbo, Greek and Italian internationals respectively, on permanent deals.

London finished seventh in the Championship last season and are transitioning to a part-time set-up for the 2022 season.