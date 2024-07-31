Hull FC release forward to “pursue playing opportunities elsewhere” as new club confirmed

HULL FC have confirmed that Joe Cator has been released from the remainder of his contract and will depart the club with immediate effect.

The forward, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, has been released to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere, with Toulouse Olympique confirming Cator’s signature.

The 26-year old has made 60 appearances for the club over the past four-and-a-half seasons.

Hull said: “The club would like to thank Joe for his efforts, and wish him the very best of luck with his future endeavours in Rugby League and beyond.”

