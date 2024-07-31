Jayden Nikorima opens up on ‘mistake’ that got him sacked and Salford Red Devils gratitude

JAYDEN NIKORIMA knows he “can’t make any more mistakes” after being handed a career lifeline with Salford.

The halfback was released by Catalans earlier this month, alongside two other players, after they missed a club trip to attend a concert.

Nikorima, 27, previously spent four years out of the NRL after being sacked by Sydney Roosters for failing two drugs tests.

He made his Salford debut in their victory over Castleford on Saturday and was contrite afterwards about the incident that saw him leave the Dragons.

“I’m very disappointed, more so with myself for going through what happened, but you have to live with these mistakes,” said Nikorima.

“If I’m speaking personally, I wish we were able to deal with it in-house, being a first breach. But that wasn’t the case, and it was their decision to make and it’s been done.

“I’m grateful to Salford and the staff for getting me on board. As soon as it happened, they were around me to make sure I was okay, even before I signed. It goes to show what sort of club Salford are.

“In my first week, the boys were unreal. I’ve only been here two weeks but I’m really loving my time here.”

Nikorima admits he thought there may be no coming back from his sacking – and knows he is now in the last-chance saloon.

“When you go through things like that, you don’t realise what you have until it’s gone,” he added.

“I thought my opportunity was gone in Super League. Having this gave me a new spring of life. Now I know I can’t make any more mistakes, or that’s it.”

Recent events have come at a further personal cost, with a difficult time away from his wife and son ,who remained in France while he moved to England.

“I’ve been away from my family for the last two weeks and that has been hard,” said Nikorima.

“It’s my wife’s 30th birthday today (Saturday), a big milestone for her, and I’ve missed it. It’s a tough period that we’ve had to go through, but they are here on Wednesday.

“We always say that you never let these mistakes define who we are as people and as a family we’ll stick together.”

Nikorima is now excited to play in a Salford team, led excellently this season by Marc Sneyd, which currently sits fifth in Super League.

He said of his debut: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I’ve not enjoyed my footy like that for a couple of years since I was at Melbourne.

“The way the team plays, we attack with our offence and attack with our defence. Our players aren’t afraid to pull the trigger, and they work their bums off.

“I love eyes-up footy. I don’t like shape, to be fair, most of my plays don’t really come off shape. I’m grateful I’ve got Sneydy as my halfback to guide us around the field, so when I see things I can pull it.

“We’re in a really good position. The boys have done well so far and I’m lucky enough to come into the team now.

“Hopefully we can start executing better in offence and defence, making big plays and winning games, and push to the finals, where I think we belong.”