Hull FC reportedly complete deal for NRL star as Tony Smith rebuilds Super League squad 

HULL FC have reportedly completed a deal for an NRL star as new head coach Tony Smith rebuilds his Super League squad.

The man in question is Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that “unwanted Newcastle playmaker Jake Clifford is set to reignite his career in England next season at Hull FC.”

The Australian paper also stated: “Clifford is an exceptional talent who at one point was even touted as a future State of Origin contender for Queensland.”

Obviously, then, Clifford comes highly-rated from his time in the NRL with Newcastle despite falling out of favour with head coach Adam O’Brien.

Smith has already stamped his authority on the Hull squad with the departure of Jake Connor taking everyone by surprise as the maverick signed a three-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants.

That being said, previous head coach Brett Hodgson had also done some good work in the transfer market, swooping for Leeds Rhinos duo Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe as well as Castleford Tigers star Jake Trueman and Newcastle’s Tex Hoy.

Meanwhile, The Knights are also looking to tie up a deal for Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks whose move to Newcastle has been ongoing for the past year.

With Brooks potentially at Hunter for 2023, Newcastle are set to have a plethora of playmakers with the likes of Adam Clune and new recruit Tyson Gamble also with the Knights, with a Kalyn Ponga move into the halves also wanted at the club.