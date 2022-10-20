Rising rugby league star Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub

IN one of the most shocking turn of events, rugby league star Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub.

The Redcliffe Dolphins man had not been seen for 30 hours following his disappearance on Tuesday night, with a number of high-profile NRL stars putting out pleas on social media.

One such plea included Gold Coast Titans playmaker AJ Brimson who took to Instagram to say: ““Hey guys bit of a long shot but hoping someone out there could have any information about Liam who has now been missing for 30 hours in Barcelona,” Brimson wrote on Instagram.

“Please do not message me unless you have any help or info. We are busy trying to message family members etc. Thanks!!”

Hampson’s sister Tiarna, however, shared perhaps the worst news possible on her own Instagram feed, confirming the death.

“We are devastated to find out Liam had an accident and did not survive,” Tiarna wrote.

“We are so heartbroken. Liam was the best brother I ever could of asked for and made me a better person.

“We cannot express our grief.

“We cannot thank the boys he was travelling with enough for assisting with his search and made sure his last days were the best of his life. Going to miss you so much, Liam.”

Barcelona police also took to 7News to reveal a body believing to be Hampson had been found.

“This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in an area of the nightclub, Sala Apolo,” they said.

Police confirmed the death was being treated as an accident.