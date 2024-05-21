Hull FC reportedly seal deal for new Super League head coach

AUSTRALIAN publication, the Courier Mail, has reported that Hull FC have clinched a deal for NRL assistant coach John Cartwright.

The news was first broke in the UK by Rugby League Live, but the Courier Mail has revealed that Cartwright has signed a three-year deal to take over at the MKM Stadium.

A well-placed source, close to the publication, confirmed Cartwright and Hull FC had engaged in “conversations” but now

Cartwright is also assistant coach to Michael Maguire at the New South Wales Blues, who will be doing battle in Australia’s infamous State of Origin Series against the Queensland Maroons next week.

The 58-year-old has previously coached Penrith Panthers’ reserve grade as well as being an assistant at the Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles.

He was the inaugural head coach of the Gold Coast Titans and toured England with the Kangaroos back in 1990, but is currently number two at the Brisbane Broncos to Kevin Walters.

Hull FC parted ways with former head coach Tony Smith in early April, with interim head coach Simon Grix also said to have been keen on taking over the reins on a full-time basis.

