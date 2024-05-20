Castleford Tigers tie down exciting youngster despite ‘every Super League club’ being interested in signing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced a two-year contract extension for Sam Hall.

Another product of the Tigers’ youth system, Hall signed for Castleford’s scholarship at 14. Working his way through the Tigers’ ranks, Hall featured in the club’s academy side before making his Super League debut at 17 against Wigan Warriors.

Castleford’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson, spoke about the retention of Hall and the importance of his development: “Sam Hall is a very talented player, he’s young, English and a middle and with that it attracts a lot of attention,” Wilson said.

“Every Super League club was interested in Sam Hall, he’s got a big future in the game and we hope he stays long-term at Castleford and we’re very excited that he’s committed his future with the club and he’ll continue to excel in Super League. It’s a big achievement for us to get Sam Hall tied down at a club he loves.”

“Before we even came to Castleford we knew about Sammy Hall and the good work the club had done at that time with a lot of players. Sam Hall stood out and what he lacked sometimes was opportunity. As he’s matured in age, he’s gotten those opportunities and taken them very well and there’s a lot more to come with Sam Hall.”

