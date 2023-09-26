Hull FC reportedly set to sign Jake Clifford replacement for Super League 2024

HULL FC are reportedly set to sign Jake Clifford’s replacement for Super League 2024.

The infamous Australian journalist, The Mole, tweeted last night that Manly Sea Eagles halfback Cooper Johns is on his way to Hull FC.

Last month, League Express revealed that Johns had been offered to Super League clubs, but now The Mole is believing that the 24-year-old is on his way to East Yorkshire.

He tweeted: “SIGNING NEWS! Cooper Johns looks like he is heading to @HullFC.”

The 24-year-old playmaker began his career with Melbourne Storm, debuting in 2020 and going on to make 11 appearances for the club during a three-year spell.

Johns then moved to Manly ahead of the 2023 season hoping for more game time with the Sea Eagles undergoing a halfback experiment with Josh Schuster.

However, game time hasn’t been too forthcoming at his new club either with just eight appearances under his belt.

If The Mole is correct then Hull may well have found their replacement for Clifford.

