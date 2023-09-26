Leeds Rhinos to miss out on Wakefield Trinity forward

LEEDS RHINOS are set to miss out on the signing of Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread.

League Express can reveal that Leeds will not be making Whitbread their fourth confirmed signing for the 2024 Super League season, following the footsteps of Mickael Goudemand, Lachie Miller and Matt Frawley.

Leeds, Warrington Wolves and other Super League rivals have been locked in a race for the signing of the Australian star following Wakefield’s relegation from the top flight, but Whitbread’s agent, Chris Orr, has told League Express that the 25-year-old will not be moving to the Rhinos.

Whitbread first came to the UK shores towards the back end of the 2021 season to try and help the then-named Leigh Centurions stay in Super League.

Though the forward failed to do that, he earned himself an extended stay in Super League as Wakefield boss Willie Poching took him to Belle Vue where he has become one of the most consistent forwards in the competition.

Now it appears as though Leeds and head coach Rohan Smith will be looking elsewhere for fresh blood in a bid to improve on their showing in 2023.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Whitbread had previously told League Express: “I think if any player said they didn’t want to win competitions they would be lying so I definitely want to win competitions and silverware. That’s definitely a goal of mine.”

