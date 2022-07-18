Hull FC secure Tex Hoy signing from Newcastle Knights

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of Tex Hoy from NRL side Newcastle Knights for next season.

The 22-year-old fullback or halfback has made 23 appearances in the NRL since debuting in 2020, including six so far this season, and scored three tries.

Hoy has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third season, to become Hull’s second signing for 2023 after Castleford Tigers’ Jake Trueman.

“Tex is a natural footballer, with the ability to create opportunities with his brilliant footwork and passing game,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson.

“He’s young and hungry to show that he can play consistently at this level; we’re really excited to have him on board for next season.”

Hoy said: “Obviously it’s a big move for me to be coming over from Australia, but it was a decision I made purely down to how excited I was to come.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to play some footy, whilst being able to grow as a player and a person.”