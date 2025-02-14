Hull FC shock Catalans Dragons in incredible Super League opener

CATALANS DRAGONS 4 HULL FC 24

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday

HULL FC’S new scrum–half Aidan Sezer could be the man that mounts a long-awaited black and white revival after a stunning masterclass in Perpignan.

The 33-year-old has returned to Super League from the NRL and he repaid the faith shown in him by new coach John Cartwright with a stunning display to down the Dragons.

Arthur Mourgue returned to his more regular full-back position after Sam Tomkins was ruled out by a hamstring injury with fellow French international César Rougé teaming up with NRL star recruit Luke Keary in the halves for the Dragons.

Hull were able to give Sezer his first start for the club but he conceded the first penalty of the game with a high tackle on Rougé and Catalans forced their way over the line, but captain Benjamin Garcia was held up over the line.

Prop Romain Navarette failed a Head Injury Assessment leaving Catalans low on prop forwards from the 20th minute and it was evident as they laid siege to the Hull line but just couldn’t muscle through.

Then two touches of magic from Sezer with the boot, first forcing Tommy Makinson into a knock-on from a high ball, and then kicking directly to Mourgue who knocked it back into the hands of Jordan Lane for the first try of the game. Sezer converted for a 6-0 lead.

It was Catalans’ turn to pummel the Hull line and winger Tommy Makinson thought he’d scored in the right corner but the video referee spotted a knock-on before he grounded the ball.

Hull then switched the momentum once more with a terrific burst from full-back Jordan Rapana supported by Cade Cust, who crossed the line unhindered.

Sezer added the conversion to make it 12-0 just before half-time, but Hull scored a killer try on the stroke of the interval when the veteran half-back picked up a rebound from the Dragons and fed Tom Briscoe ,who raced 30-metres to score as the hooter beckoned. Sezer was again on target for a well-deserved 18-0 lead.

A half-time roasting from Catalans’ coach Steve McNamara fired up second-rower Tariq Sim,s who appeared to make late contact on Sezer, although referee Chris Kendall sent him from the pitch for a Green Card assessment.

Les Dracs did finally hit back when Mourgue sprinted to score in the right corner four minutes into the second-half, but he was unable to convert his own try.

The hosts were knocking on the door as Makinson again went close for the Dragons, but Cade Cust registered the killer blow with an interception from a Keary pass to race 40 metres to the right corner. Sezer was this time off target from the touchline as Hull led 22-4.

Some desperation from the Dragons couldn’t rescue the game, with Hull full value for their victory as Sezer rubbed the salt into the wounds with a penalty goal five minutes from time.

Coach Cartwright took time to applaud the small band of Hull supporters at Stade Gilbert Brutus while French fans, along with their coach Steve McNamara left the stadium scratching their heads at another lacklustre display from their star-studded side.

GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer was a superstar for Hull on his return to Super League.

GAMEBREAKER: Cade Cust’s interception and 40-metre sprint to score in the right corner on 63 minutes was the killer blow from Hull.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Cade Cust’s sensational burst to score his second try outpaced speedy Catalans Dragons’ winger Nick Cotric in defence.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

2 pts Jordan Rapana (Hull C)

1 pt Cade Cust (Hull FC)

DRAGONS

7 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Arthur Romano

17 Bayley Sironen

5 Nick Cotric

6 César Rugé

15 Chris Satae

9 Benjamin Garcia

16 Romain Navarrete

11 Tariq Sims

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Pangai Junior

10 Juliann Bousquet

14 Alrix Da Costa

19 Paul Seguier

18th man (not used)

20 Jordan Dezaria

Also in 21-man squad

22 Fouad Yaha

24 Franck Maria

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Mourgue (44),

Goals: Mourgue 0/1

HULL FC

1 Jordan Rapana

2 Harvey Barron

3 Zak Hardaker

5 Tom Briscoe

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

16 Yusuf Aydin

11 Jed Cartwright

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

10 Ligi Sao

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

25 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

23 Logan Moy

29 Ryan Westerman

30 Callum Kemp

Tries: Lane (25), Cust (36, 63), Briscoe (39)

Goals: Sezer 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 4-18, 4-22, 4-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Arthur Mourgue; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 18-0

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 9,273