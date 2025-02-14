Hull FC shock Catalans Dragons in incredible Super League opener

CATALANS DRAGONS 4 HULL FC 24
STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday
HULL FC’S new scrum–half Aidan Sezer could be the man that mounts a long-awaited black and white revival after a stunning masterclass in Perpignan.
The 33-year-old has returned to Super League from the NRL and he repaid the faith shown in him by new coach John Cartwright with a stunning display to down the Dragons.
Arthur Mourgue returned to his more regular full-back position after Sam Tomkins was ruled out by a hamstring injury with fellow French international César Rougé teaming up with NRL star recruit Luke Keary in the halves for the Dragons.
Hull were able to give Sezer his first start for the club but he conceded the first penalty of the game with a high tackle on Rougé and Catalans forced their way over the line, but captain Benjamin Garcia was held up over the line.
Prop Romain Navarette failed a Head Injury Assessment leaving Catalans low on prop forwards from the 20th minute and it was evident as they laid siege to the Hull line but just couldn’t muscle through.
Then two touches of magic from Sezer with the boot, first forcing Tommy Makinson into a knock-on from a high ball, and then kicking directly to Mourgue who knocked it back into the hands of Jordan Lane for the first try of the game. Sezer converted for a 6-0 lead.
It was Catalans’ turn to pummel the Hull line and winger Tommy Makinson thought he’d scored in the right corner but the video referee spotted a knock-on before he grounded the ball.
Hull then switched the momentum once more with a terrific burst from full-back Jordan Rapana supported by Cade Cust, who crossed the line unhindered.
Sezer added the conversion to make it 12-0 just before half-time, but Hull scored a killer try on the stroke of the interval when the veteran half-back picked up a rebound from the Dragons and fed Tom Briscoe ,who raced 30-metres to score as the hooter beckoned. Sezer was again on target for a well-deserved 18-0 lead.
A half-time roasting from Catalans’ coach Steve McNamara fired up second-rower Tariq Sim,s who appeared to make late contact on Sezer, although referee Chris Kendall sent him from the pitch for a Green Card assessment.
Les Dracs did finally hit back when Mourgue sprinted to score in the right corner four minutes into the second-half, but he was unable to convert his own try.
The hosts were knocking on the door as Makinson again went close for the Dragons, but Cade Cust registered the killer blow with an interception from a Keary pass to race 40 metres to the right corner. Sezer was this time off target from the touchline as Hull led 22-4.
Some desperation from the Dragons couldn’t rescue the game, with Hull full value for their victory as Sezer rubbed the salt into the wounds with a penalty goal five minutes from time.
Coach Cartwright took time to applaud the small band of Hull supporters at Stade Gilbert Brutus while French fans, along with their coach Steve McNamara left the stadium scratching their heads at another lacklustre display from their star-studded side.
GAMESTAR: Aidan Sezer was a superstar for Hull on his return to Super League.
GAMEBREAKER: Cade Cust’s interception and 40-metre sprint to score in the right corner on 63 minutes was the killer blow from Hull.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Cade Cust’s sensational burst to score his second try outpaced speedy Catalans Dragons’ winger Nick Cotric in defence.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)
2 pts Jordan Rapana (Hull C)
1 pt Cade Cust (Hull FC)
DRAGONS
7 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Arthur Romano
17 Bayley Sironen
5 Nick Cotric
6 César Rugé
15 Chris Satae
9 Benjamin Garcia
16 Romain Navarrete
11 Tariq Sims
12 Elliott Whitehead
13 Oliver Partington
Subs (all used)
8 Tevita Pangai Junior
10 Juliann Bousquet
14 Alrix Da Costa
19 Paul Seguier
18th man (not used)
20 Jordan Dezaria
Also in 21-man squad
22 Fouad Yaha
24 Franck Maria
28 Clément Martin
Tries: Mourgue (44),
Goals: Mourgue 0/1
HULL FC
1 Jordan Rapana
2 Harvey Barron
3 Zak Hardaker
5 Tom Briscoe
22 Lewis Martin
14 Cade Cust
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Herman Ese’ese
9 Amir Bourouh
16 Yusuf Aydin
11 Jed Cartwright
12 Jordan Lane
13 John Asiata
Subs (all used)
10 Ligi Sao
17 Jack Ashworth
19 Brad Fash
25 Denive Balmforth
18th man (not used)
Hugo Salabio
Also in 21-man squad
23 Logan Moy
29 Ryan Westerman
30 Callum Kemp
Tries: Lane (25), Cust (36, 63), Briscoe (39)
Goals: Sezer 4/5
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 4-18, 4-22, 4-24
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Dragons: Arthur Mourgue; Hull FC: Aidan Sezer
Penalty count: 6-5
Half-time: 18-0
Referee: Chris Kendall
Attendance: 9,273