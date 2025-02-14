Willie Peters delivers honest assessment of Hull KR as Danny McGuire makes Castleford Tigers promise

WILLIE PETERS has admitted his Hull KR side needs to be better following a 19-18 Golden Point victory over Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers came to Craven Park with no one giving them a chance, but they could have snatched it in the last minute of normalm time had Tex Hoy sent over a penalty with the scores locked at 18-apiece.

As it was, Mikey Lewis stepped up to nail the winning drop goal in the 83rd minute and break Castleford hearts.

And Peters paid tribute to Castleford for their efforts, as well as insisting his side needs to be better.

“Rugby league is back, I thought Cas were outstanding tonight,” Peters said on Sky Sports.

“We got the result but it could have gone either way. I’m happy that we won but we’ve got a few lessons to learn.

“We made it hard for ourselves in the first-half, we didn’t complete enough and they completed at 100 percent.

“You put fatigue in your opposition when you get through your sets. Cas had a five-day turnaround off the back of last week and they responded.”

Meanwhile, opposing boss Danny McGuire was “really proud” of his players after being written off.

“I told the players I was proud of them, there’s been a bit going on this week and we were disappointed with what we turned out last week.

“I asked for a response from the players with passion, pride and commitment. Hull KR had their full strength team out there and we went toe-to-toe for 85 minutes and held our own and looked a good team at times.

“I’ve asked the players to do it every week from now on. There are some things we need to keep working on but I couldn’t be prouder.

“We’ve not got the result tonight but I thought we were strong in lots of areas so we will get lots of confidence from that.

“We’ve got loads of things we can improve on but we are going to get better – I will promise you that.”