Hull FC sign Kane Evans from New Zealand Warriors

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of Fijian international prop forward Kane Evans from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year contract.

Evans, 29, who stands at 6ft 6in tall, is a Fijian World Cup representative and he has made 131 NRL appearances since his debut with Sydney Roosters in 2014.

He made 74 appearances, scoring three tries for the Roosters between 2014 and 2017 before switching to Parramatta in 2018, for whom he made 43 appearances in three seasons, scoring five tries. He then spent the 2021 season with the Warriors, making 14 appearances without scoring.

He has also played 13 times for Fiji, including the 2013 and 2017 World Cups.

He also has representative honours with NSW City and the World All Stars.

Speaking on the decision to join the Black & Whites in 2021, Evans said: “To have signed my deal and to be on my way over there soon is a massive opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started with the club.

“I’ve always wanted to test myself on the other side of the world in Super League. From what I have heard from some of the boys I know who already play in Super League say that the forwards tend to be much bigger.

“It is a new test for me to challenge myself against some of the big names on the other side of the world, and I am looking forward to making home at Hull FC having heard a lot of good things about the club and the city.”

Evans has had a brief taste of Hull previously, having played at the MKM Stadium during the 2013 World Cup for Fiji, who will also be based in the city next year for the delayed World Cup tournament next autumn.

“Kane is a big unit and his addition to our squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season, and we’re pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022,” said Hull coach Brett Hodgson.

“He’s got a wealth of experience, having played consistently in the NRL for the best part of a decade, and a competitive streak which is clear to see when he takes to the field.

“He also brings an impressive offload game, which can help us develop our second phase of attack further and threaten opposition teams across the park.”

Hodgson added, “We have been working hard to add another big middle to our squad and the inclusion of Kane alongside the likes of Chris Satae, Ligi Sao and Manu Ma’u represents a strong contingent of overseas forwards who, alongside the rest of our pack, will help us lead the charge next season.”