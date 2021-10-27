Chisholm to stay with Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers halfback Dane Chisholm will remain at the club for the 2022 season, after signing a one-year extension to his contract.

Chisholm, 31, previously played for the Sheffield Eagles, Melbourne Storm, Bradford Bulls and Hull Kingston Rovers, playing one Super League game for the Robins in 2015 and one NRL game for the Storm in 2011.

Having spent a little over two years at the club already, Chisholm has been a key figure for the team this year. His creativity and flare with the ball in hand has made him a fan favourite.

Speaking of his re-signing, Chisholm commented, “I’m so happy to be staying for an additional year, I love it here, it feels like home… I’m impressed with the appointment of Brian Mac, I’m sure with his experience and the signings we’ve made to strengthen the side, we can go one step further in 2022.”

Newly appointed Head Coach, Brian McDermott added; “Dane is an experienced high-quality performer who I’m pleased to see being retained by the Club. It’s a really strong statement by the Club to be retaining players of this calibre, a player who I know had offers on the table from other leading Clubs, I look forward to working with Dane moving forward.”