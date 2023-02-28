Hull FC stalwart Scott Taylor awarded testimonial

SCOTT TAYLOR has been awarded a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League for services to Rugby League at club and international level, having surpassed 300 career appearances in 2022.

After over a decade of service to the sport, Taylor is currently in his eighth season with the club and will celebrate his playing career with a number of events throughout his testimonial year.

Despite growing up being a Black & Whites fanatic, it was for Hull KR that Taylor made his professional rugby league debut in 2009.

He secured a move to Wigan Warriors in 2013, with whom he won the Challenge Cup title in his maiden season with the Cherry and Whites, defeating Hull in the capital.

Later in 2013, Taylor came off the bench to help Wigan lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

Although the 31-year-old is most recognised for spells at Hull KR, Wigan and Hull FC, Taylor also spent time on loan at Leigh and Salford.

Not only has Taylor forged a successful domestic playing career, he also has international caps to his name.

He made his debut for England in 2016 – a year later he jetted off to Australia for the Rugby League World Cup with Wayne Bennett’s squad.

Speaking on the announcement of his testimonial, Taylor said: “Having reached 300 career appearances last August, I’m truly honoured and delighted to have been awarded a twelve month testimonial by the RFL for services to the game at club and international level, starting on April 1st.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all my team mates, coaches and colleagues, both past and present, and right through from my amateur days with Skirlaugh, to my professional and international career – I will forever be grateful and indebted to them for their incredible support.

“Another big mention goes to the fans at the clubs I have proudly represented throughout my career; Hull KR, Wigan, Salford, and of course, my beloved Hull FC – their support over the past 14 years has been amazing. A special mention goes to my current club – playing for my hometown club and the team I’ve supported all my life means the world to me, and the support of the Black & White Army over the past seven years has been immense.

“Finally, I’d like to pay tribute to my family, friends, and my rock, Abby. None of this would have happened without all of their sacrifices to help me live my dream. I can’t wait to create some rugby memories in my testimonial with my first-born son, Preston.”