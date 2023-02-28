Sydney Roosters’ Daniel Tupou to be “offered a long-term deal in Super League”

SYDNEY ROOSTERS star Daniel Tupou is set to be “offered a long-term deal in Super League.”

That’s according to renowned Australian journalist The Mole who has claimed that the 2023 NRL season is likely to be Tupou’s last in the red, white and blue of the Chooks.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported: “He could pick up a one or two-year deal with a rival NRL club but will be offered a long-term deal in Super League.

“Several UK clubs are set to closely monitor the tall winger’s form in the early rounds.”

Prolific try-scorer Tupou currently has 133 tries from 223 games for the Roosters but with the signing of Dom Young and the likely capture of Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy, the future perhaps lies elsewhere at Sydney.

After making contact with Tupou’s agent, Sam Ayoub, the latter told League Express: “Anything is likely in that sense. He isn’t into one game yet, he’s got a whole season ahead of him.

“Those things take a bit of time. You’ve got to weigh up whether you’d like to stay in the competition you are playing in or move on.

“A lot of people wrote him off last year, but Daniel came back and played State of Origin. I don’t want to make any assessments of where he’d like to be at this stage of the season.”

Tupou turns 32 in June but the Tongan international is set to be a big hit in Super League if the move is completed.