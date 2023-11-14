Hull FC star Cam Scott reveals horror behind diabetes diagnosis, difficulties as a rugby league player and trauma of the disease

BEING a rugby league player is tough enough, but suffering with diabetes at the same time can make it even more challenging.

With it being World Diabetes Day, Hull FC have conducted an extended interview with star centre Cam Scott who has discussed just how harrowing his life was in the lead up to being diagnosed with diabetes as a 14-year-old.

According to statistics, one in ten adults worldwide have diabetes with no cure for the disease.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes when I was fourteen, so it’s coming up to the ten year anniversary,” Scott told hullfc.com.

“It was over a four month period that I noticed something wasn’t quite right. I started losing weight without being able to explain why, or I would often feel fatigued. I would start drinking water all of the time, which was really abnormal because I didn’t usually drink as much as that. I would wake up about four to six times a night, and that was the endless cycle I found myself in all of the time.

“I went down from being about eleven stone to seven stone in a pretty short space of time whilst I was still a teenager, so I knew something wasn’t right and I got a GP appointment. I had a blood test where my vein collapsed and I also had a ketone test – the nurse said it was just down to an infection.

“I ended up going back two days later and I got an admittance note from my GP, saying it should have never got to that stage. So then, I spent a week in hospital once I had been diagnosed.”

There are three different types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes affects those going through pregnancy. Meanwhile, type 1 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas does not make any or enough insulin, meaning blood sugars cannot enter the body cells to be used for energy.

Whilst type 1 diabetes is normally diagnosed at an early age, type 2 often develops in adults, but this doesn’t mean children and young people can’t be diagnosed with it.

Type 2 diabetes causes blood sugar levels to become too high, whilst type 1 diabetes means blood sugars are too low – something which Scott has to live with.

“I had a bit of an issue quite recently in the off-season. I went to bed one night as normal, but I woke up at 4am with a drip attached to me and two paramedics standing at the end of my bed because I had fallen unconscious,” he said.

“There have been incidents during training or in games where my sugars have suddenly gone very high and that’s lead to severe cramping.

“It’s difficult because adrenaline is quite a big thing in sport and adrenaline has quite a big effect on sugars. So staying on top of my sugars and keeping them in range is what brings the best out of my performance.

“Unfortunately it’s something that is just so unpredictable and you never really know when an episode is around the corner. It’s something that people are still researching and working on.

“Obviously there’s a lot of protein shakes involved with being a professional athlete, and they often contain a lot of carb content. The same goes for pre-workout. They can have the effect of raising sugar levels. Over the last couple of years, I’ve really looked closely at the supplements I take, just making sure I’m managing my levels as best as possible.”

Along with the support network of his family, friends and colleagues at Hull FC, Scott also visits a specific diabetic clinic once every three months in order to be assessed by medical professionals.

“I go to the diabetic clinic every three months and I speak to a consultant through the NHS,” he said.

“It’s funny because before I started playing for Hull, the conversations were very generic throughout my teenage years.

“But since I’ve got into being a full-time professional athlete, I probably get more questions from the clinic than I do answers because the consultant I see hasn’t ever dealt with a sportsperson at my level before.

“It’s just really good to have that support network. When I have any issues like having to call an ambulance out, the process is that the clinic will give me a phone call every day for three days to properly check in on me.

“I’ve also got a remote sensor fitted in on my arm, where they can constantly monitor me. All of that data also connects to an app on my phone, so I can also see what my levels are looking like.”

Despite it being ten years since his diagnosis, the danger is still scary for Scott.

“It’s massively scary. For me, it’s how quickly things can turn that scares me. There’s been times where I’ve been training and it can suddenly comes over you,” he explained.

“The unpredictability of it and the inconsistency is frightening. I’ve had my sugar levels drop really low before and still be conscious, but sometimes they can drop ever so slightly and that’s enough to put me out cold. It’s really scary.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.