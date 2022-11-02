Hull FC star Jamie Shaul’s move to Super League rivals ‘falls through’

JAMIE Shaul will not be moving to a Super League rival during pre-season.

That’s because a move to Wakefield Trinity has ‘fallen through’ according to new head coach Tony Smith.

Shaul moved to Belle Vue towards the latter end of the 2022 Super League season after falling down the pecking order under previous head coach Brett Hodgson.

Now, he will be at the MKM Stadium for 2023, aiming to etch himself into Smith’s reckoning in his last contracted year with the Black and Whites.

“There have been some changes around Jamie over the last little while,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

“There was a deal done between the club, Jamie and Wakefield, but that’s now fallen through.

“By all accounts Jamie will now be rejoining us for the coming season and he is certainly on my list to speak to, which I haven’t had chance to do with some of that behind-the-scenes stuff that was going on, which was all done prior to my appointment.

“It has all changed in the last few days. But we will get together, Jamie and I, and we will look to get on the same page and get him back into some of the best form he has ever been in.”