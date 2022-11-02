Sky Sports legend Chris Kamara provides video footage of Wakefield Trinity’s superb Super League redevelopment

THE redevelopment of Wakefield Trinity’s new Super League stadium is certainly coming along nicely.

After the work began in early July, it’s fair to say that the Super League side has made impressive ‘ground’ ahead of the 2023 season.

Wakefield chairman John Minards provided an update earlier in the week, but now Sky Sports legend Chris Kamara has also been down to Belle Vue, videoing the brand new stand, the new pitch and the new big screen for live TV games.

New pitch down & the new stand is on its way up @WakeyTrinityST and look 👀 at the swanky big screen 🏉 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2lA5GxZXZT — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 1, 2022

Whilst off the field the West Yorkshire club are making great waves, on the field, the club will be hoping that Mark Applegarth can inspire Trinity to a better season than the one in 2022.

Granted, Wakefield did escape relegation, but they spent the entirety of the season near the bottom of the table, only for a late run to save their Super League status.

Now, it will be hoped that the product on the field matches the one that is currently being made off it.