Hull FC star outlines to Tony Smith desire to play in new position for Super League club

HULL FC star Josh Griffin has outlined to new head coach Tony Smith the desire to play in a new position.

In the past, Griffin has operated as a winger and a centre, but has revealed his wish to play in the pack alongside the likes of Ligi Sao and Jordan Lane.

“I’ve sat down with Tony and I’ve let him know about my desire to play in the back-row this year,” Griffin told the Hull FC website.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards over the last couple of years now and for one reason or another, I’ve ended up playing back in the centres.

“But it’s a position I feel I can adapt to really well. For me, I’m using this pre-season to learn as much as I can about the position by training with the forwards.”

Griffin also believes that the new position will alleviate some of Smith’s debate about who to play in the centres.

“It’s a new challenge for me and one that I’m really looking forward to. Plus, we have a lot of centres at the club so it allows me to give Tony one less headache when it comes down to selection and help out in a position.”