Catalans Dragons’ Sam Tomkins reveals regret at re-joining Wigan Warriors upon NRL exit

CATALANS Dragons star Sam Tomkins has revealed a slight regret at re-signing with the Wigan Warriors upon his return to Super League.

Tomkins won it all with his native Wigan before making the move to NRL side New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2014 season.

The fullback spent just two seasons with the Warriors, signing for the Wigan Warriors in 2016 as he planned a return to the UK and Super League.

However, Tomkins, who has been with the Dragons since 2019, has revealed that it ‘probably wasn’t the best thing to do’.

“I decided to sign back at Wigan which in hindsight probably wasn’t the best thing to do because it wasn’t long after coming back to Wigan that it felt like I was stuck back in the same position,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim podcast with rugby union legend Jim Hamilton.

“It wasn’t in terms of rugby, the rugby was good we went on and won another competition. We won the title but in terms of everything away from rugby we didn’t really enjoy living back in the area, we wanted that feeling again of doing something different.”

In terms of being in a different environment, Tomkins has certainly thrived in the south of France, helping Catalans to their maiden Grand Final appearance and League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.