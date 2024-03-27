Hull FC stars suffer severe hamstring tear and fractured forehead as Tony Smith gives diagnosis ahead of Super League derby with Hull KR

HULL FC are counting the cost with injuries with Carlos Tuimavave set for a number of weeks on the sideline with a severe hamstring tear as Harvey Barron makes his recovery from a bizarre fractured forehead.

Already without the likes of Jake Trueman, Brad Fash and Mitieli Vulikijapani, Tuimavave and Barron will be out for numerous weeks following their issues.

“It’s not a good one for Carlos – he’s got quite a severe tear in his hamstring so he’s going to be out for a many number of weeks,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“It’s not a great result for him. We are feeling for him, it’s been a hard time – he’s not long returned from injury and he’s been trying to get himself right so we’re feeling for him at the moment.

“That’s where it is and we’ve got to understand injuries do happen in sport and when they do we’ve got to take care of them.”

Elsewhere, Harvey Barron suffered a fractured forehead in Hull’s loss to Castleford Tigers’ reserves almost a fortnight ago.

“Harvey has suffered a fracture to his forehead so he’s been to see the specialist today. He’s got about a six-week recovery from that.

“It’s a crack to his skull, basically, and after six weeks he can resume contact, but until then, there’s no contact.

“For instance, today he was back doing some work on the bike and he did 15 minutes to overcome his HIA requirements, but he won’t be physically ready for around six weeks.”

Liam Tindall’s knee problem, however, shouldn’t cause the winger to miss too much game time.

“We’ll check Liam out in the next couple of days but he’s had a bit of a problem with the bursa in his knee. He’s never really had a problem with his knee before.

“In the warm-up in the game last week, he felt.. It’s a little bit different and a little bit unexpected, but it shouldn’t be anything too serious.

“We will check him out during the week. I’m not a physio or a doctor, if his knee is feeling alright he will play.”

